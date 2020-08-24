Vijay Deverakonda, brother to join hands with 'Arjun Reddy' director for a web series

Interestingly, the show will be directed by KVR Mahendra, who directed Anand’s maiden film 'Dorasaani'.

Vijay Deverakonda, who turned producer last year with the Telugu flick Meeku Mathrame Cheptha, is all set to foray into the digital space with an upcoming web series which he will bankroll. According to the latest reports, Vijay and his brother Anand Deverakonda will join hands for the series which will be written by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Apparently, Vijay is mighty impressed with Mahendra’s script. The casting process will begin in a few months. If everything goes as planned, this show will be made for Aha, the new streaming platform from Geetha Arts. Vijay also has plans to produce a few more shows over the course of the next couple of years.

On the career front, Vijay will be next seen on screen in Puri Jagannadh’s multilingual action-thriller Fighter, which also stars Ananya Pandey. In Fighter, Vijay plays a fighter with a stutter. He underwent mixed martial arts classes in Thailand in preparation for his character. Karan Johar has come on board to release the film in Hindi. “The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will be dubbed in other regional languages as well. Besides Telugu, I am planning to dub my lines in Hindi as well,” Vijay had said.

Vijay is expected to sport six-pack abs for this project, which is eyeing a summer 2020 release. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta will distribute the film in Hindi. Apparently, the script of Fighter was originally pitched to Jr. NTR a few years ago. For reasons unknown, the project never took off and both of them got busy with their respective commitments.

There are also reports that Vijay will reunite with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Vanga for another film next year. Sandeep recently took to Twitter to laud Vijay’s efforts to help middle-class families with essential groceries during the lockdown through The Devarakonda Foundation. Sandeep tweeted: “Alloys are a homogeneous mixture of two or more metallic elements like Iron, Steel, Bronze & Titanium to achieve a greater strength to withstand against all sorts of calamities, corrosion & chemical reactions. And you have a pair made out of it. Great & gutsy @TheDeverakonda (sic)".

Replying to Sandeep’s tweet, Vijay said that it’s time they reunite for a new project. "I miss you Vanga. Please finish 2-3 scripts in lockdown. I cannot wait 2 years to shoot (sic),” Vijay said.

Vijay's recent release was Telugu flick World Famous Lover which had hit the screens on February 14 to coincide with Valentine’s Day. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film has the hero as a playboy. Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite were roped in to play the female leads in this flick. The film was bankrolled by K A Vallabha under the banner Creative Commercials. Gopi Sundar is the music composer for this romantic entertainer with Jaya Krishna Gummadi wielding the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao doing the edits.

