Vijay Antony's 'Pichaikkaran 2' to be directed by 'Baaram' fame Priya Krishnaswamy

Flix Kollywood

Music composer turned actor Vijay Antony, who is celebrating his 45th birthday on July 24, shared on social media that his upcoming film will be a sequel to his 2016 hit Pichaikkaran, and will be helmed by director Priya Krishnaswamy. The acclaimed director's Baaram had won the National Award for Best Feature last year. Titled Pichaikkaran 2, the film will also release in Telugu under the title Bitchagudu 2.

To be released in 2021, the film is being produced by Vijay Antony Pictures Pvt Limited and presented by his wife Fatima Vijay Antony. Some of the names associated with this project are Theni Eswar, K Arusamy, KP Palani, Paul Antony and Sandra Johnson.

In Pichaikkaran, the actor played the role of Arul Selvakumar, a rich businessman who takes up the challenge of going undercover and living on alms for two months to save his motherâ€™s life. This film was directed by Sasi and also starred Satna Titus. Vijay Antony had composed its music.

Vijay Antony was last seen in Kolaigaran that was based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X. He also has quite a number of films waiting for release. This includes Thamezharasan directed by Babu Yogeswaran, in which he's co-starring with Suresh Gopi, Remya Nambeesan and Sonu Sood. Agni Siragugal with Arun Vijay and Akshara Haasan and Khaki directed by A Senthilkumar are the other two films waiting for release.

Vijay Antony has three different projects in pre-production stages with directors Ananda Krishnan, Vijay Milton and Balaji K Kumar respectively. After his Thimiru Pudichavan that released in 2018, Vijay Antony has not worked as music composer for any other film so far.

The music composer first played minor cameos in films like Kizhakku Kadaikarai Salai (2006), TN 07 AL 4777 (2009) before taking the plunge as an actor in 2012 with Naan. The music composer, who is best known for songs like â€˜Dailamo Dailamoâ€™, â€˜Naaka Mukkaâ€™ and more won the Best Newcomer Award at the Norway Tamil Film Festival Awards that year. So far, Vijay Antony has acted in about nine films.