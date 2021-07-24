Vijay Antony to make directorial debut with ‘Pichaikkaran 2’

Filmmaker AR Muruggadoss announced on July 24 that Vijay Antony will foray into direction with ‘Pichaikkaran 2’. He also unveiled the title look poster of the movie.

Flix Kollywood

Actor and music composer Vijay Antony is all set to make his directorial debut with Pichaikkaran 2, which is the sequel of the actor’s hit 2016 Tamil film Pichaikkaran. Director AR Muruggadoss took to Twitter on Saturday, July 24, to announce that Vijay Antony will be foraying into direction with the project. The movie is likely to be a bilingual that will release in both Tamil and Telugu, with the Telugu version likely to be released as Bichagadu 2.

In his tweet, AR Muruggadoss congratulated Antony, and welcomed him to the directors’ clan. “Welcome to the Director’s Clan ‘Director’ @vijayantonyWishing you the very best for #Pichaikkaran2 & #Bichagadu2 Blockbuster 2022 ahead for you!,” he wrote. He also unveiled the title look poster featuring a mythological figure, which bears close resemblance to Hindu goddess Kali.

In response to director Muruggadoss’s post, Vijay Antony wrote a tweet, extending his gratitude to the former for unveiling the first-look poster. “Thank you sir. Hope I do justice to the important role of the ‘Director',” the debutant director wrote. In another tweet, he added that he is happy to be on board as the director for the project. “Here's the Title Look of the project very close to my heart - #Pichaikkaran2 #Bichagadu2 Happy to be helming this project as the Director, "the tweet read.

Thank you sir Hope I do justice to the important role of the ‘Director' #Pichaikkaran2 #Bichagadu2 https://t.co/Tm3VYByg85 July 24, 2021

The 2016 Tamil movie Pichaikkaaran was helmed by director Sasi. It starred actors Vijay Antony, Satna Titus, Bagavathi Perumal and Dheepa Ramanujam, among others in pivotal roles. Antony was also on board as the music composer of the film. The plot tracks the life of Arul (played by Vijay Antony), a billionaire businessman who leads a secret life as a beggar for 48 days. The film hit the big screens on March 4. The original in Tamil, as well as the dubbed Telugu version, had a good run at the box office.