Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Master' team announces teaser release date

It is being speculated that the film will release for Pongal 2021.

Flix Kollywood

The wait is almost over for Vijay fans who were eager to know the latest updates on the star’s upcoming and most awaited film Master, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. The film’s teaser will be released for Deepavali, on November 14 at 6 pm, and this news was confirmed by its makers on Thursday via a new poster.

This poster shows both Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, with the former behind the latter.

Interestingly, Vijay has always had a spot at the box office every Deepavali for the past few years. Last year, Vijay’s Bigil, directed by Atlee, had been released.

While it is yet to be confirmed, it is being speculated that Master will hit the screens for Pongal 2021. With theatres allowed to re-open in the state from November 10, the film may draw in sizable crowds to cinema halls, especially given Vijay’s huge fan base.

Master has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. This is his first film with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Gouri Kishan of 96 fame.

Incidentally, Xavier Britto, the producer of Master had already said that the movie will not be released on any streaming platform first, much to the relief of Vijay’s fans. “Vijay sir is very clear that the release should be only after theatres open. Whether it will be released for Deepavali or after that depends on when the theatres are reopening,” he had said.

The film’s crew includes music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Philomin Raj.

Lokesh is presently working with Kamal Haasan on his upcoming film titled Vikram. This project is being produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. Vijay, on the other hand, has teamed up with Sun Pictures for Thalapathy 65. While it has been rumoured that Magizh Thirumeni may be roped in, the film’s director is yet to be announced officially.