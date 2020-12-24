Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's 'Master' gets U/A certificate

It is rumoured that the film will release for Pongal 2021.

Flix Kollywood

The producers of Vijay's much-anticipated film Master took to Twitter to reveal that the censor formalities have been completed and that the film has been censored with a U/A certificate. The makers tweeted, "And it's here! U/A certification for namma #Master. See you soon #MasterUAcertified".

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master was supposed to hit the screens on April 9. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film got postponed. Now, rumours are rife that the film might release in theatres on January 14 next year for the Pongal festival. Apart from Vijay, the action-entertainer features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanlal, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Gouri Kishan and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj in lead roles.

The teaser of the film was released on the occasion of Deepavali and had crushed records and how. On its release, the teaser took just 1 hour 18 minutes to reach the milestone of 10 million views. Later, it reached another milestone of 23 million views and two million likes, a new record of sorts. It broke several previous records on YouTube. The teaser introduces Vijay as Professor JD. He would be taking on the antagonist, played by Vijay Sethupathi. The film will have a college backdrop for the most part of its story. Itâ€™ll be the first time that Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be sharing screen space. Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles from Vikram Vedha, was also seen as a villain in Petta. The technical crew of Master comprises composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and editor Philomin Raj.

Vijay's next will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The untitled flick will be the second outing of Vijay with the production house after they produced Sarkar which was directed by AR Murugadoss.The project marks the first time collaboration of Vijay and director Nelson Dilipkumar, known for delivering blockbuster hit Kolamavu Kokila. While the genre of the project remains a mystery, it is rumored that it will be an out and out fun-entertainer. The film will have music by Anirudh and it will be his third time collaboration with Vijay after Kaththi and Master.

Vijay was last seen on screen in the Atlee directed Bigil in dual roles. He was seen playing the father as well as the son and both the characters were extremely well received. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara, went on to mint over Rs 300 crore at the box-office. It emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019.

(Content provided by Digital Native)