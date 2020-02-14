Vignesh Shivn to direct Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in next film

The film is titled 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal'.

Flix Kollywood

Director Vignesh Shivn took to Twitter to his next project on the occasion of Valentine's Day with a promo video. Titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, the film will have Nayanthara, Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

He made the announcement to coincide with Valentine's Day.

It may be noted that Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivn and Vijay Sethupathi worked together in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which released in 2015. However, it will be for the first time that Samantha will be acting with her favourite actor, Vijay Sethupathi, although both of them were in the cast of Super Deluxe. Samantha shared the motion poster with a tweet that read: “Let’s do this … three times the trouble baby….#kaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal #KRK”

To be bankrolled by Lalit Kumar's 7 Screen Studios in association with Vignesh Shivn's home banner Rowdy Pictures, the film will have music by Anirudh who is associating with Vignesh for the third time after Naanum Rowdydhan and Thaanaserntha Kootam.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently shooting for Vijay's Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the film, Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the main antagonist and he is believed to be essaying a deadly character. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner, the film will also have music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivn is also working on a project with Sivakarthikeyan. Currently dubbed as SK 17, the project will mark the first time collaboration of Siva and Shivn, who have for long yearned to work together.

Nayanthara recently wrapped up shooting for RJ Balaji's next titled Mookkuthi Amman. Touted to be a satirical comedy, the film has been scripted by the popular RJ turned actor. After Darbar, Nayanthara will be once again collaborating with Rajinikanth for Thalaivar 168 which is directed by Siva. She also has another project directed by Aval fame Milind Rau titled Netrikann. Tipped to be a woman-centric thriller, the film is believed to be an official remake of the Korean thriller Blind; it's about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case and is then forced to confront the killer on her own. The film marks the debut of Vignesh Shivn as a producer. He will bankroll the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures.

(Content provided by Digital Native)