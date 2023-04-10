Vidyarthi vs Vidyarthi: Bengaluru classic wins trademark battle with Shivamogga hotel

The Bengaluru-based restaurant accused the Shivamogga restaurant of infringing its trademark.

news News

A famous restaurant in Bengaluru, Vidyarthi Bhavan, has won a court case against another restaurant in Shivamogga for using a similar name and style that caused confusion among customers. The Bengaluru-based restaurant accused the Shivamogga restaurant of infringing upon their trademark by using a similar name and punch line "Bangalore Food Trend in Shivamogga," which misled customers.

According to the Times of India, the Bengaluru court has issued a permanent injunction restraining the Shivamogga restaurant from using Vidyarthi Bhavan's trademark and ordered them to destroy all infringing materials. However, the court did not grant the request for damages, stating that the plaintiff did not have any restaurant business in Shivamogga.

Vidyarthi Bhavan is an iconic vegetarian restaurant that has been serving customers for over 80 years. The restaurant is known for its delicious masala dosa and old-world charm, making it a must-visit destination for tourists and food enthusiasts alike.