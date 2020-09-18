Vidya Balan approached for Mahesh Babuâ€™s â€˜Sarkaru Vaari Paataâ€™?

Directed by Parasuram, the project will go on the floors post Dussehra with a month-long schedule in the US.

Flix Tollywood

The shooting for the upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to commence. Reports suggest that the filmmakers are planning to begin the shooting in the US in a couple of months for which preparations are on. A 45-day schedule in the US is being planned, we hear. Meanwhile, reports have surfaced that the makers have approached Vidya Balan to play an important role in the film. She has been reportedly approached to play Mahesh Babuâ€™s sister in the film but is yet to give her nod.

Recently, it was reported that Anil Kapoor has been approached to play the antagonist in the film. Director Parasuram narrated the script to the actor over a phone call, and Kapoor was quite impressed with the character. However, nothing has been finalised yet.

The project will go on the floors post Dussehra and apparently, a month-long schedule is planned in Washington DC and formalities have already begun. The team will travel after Dussehra, provided the current situation doesnâ€™t worsen.

There are reports that Mahesh Babu will be essaying dual roles in the film â€“ one as a bank officer and the other as a pawn broker. Sources say that this film is based on the bank frauds that shook the country some time ago. The technical crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will comprise SS Thaman for composing the music, Madhie to crank the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh for editing. Keerthy Suresh has been roped in opposite Mahesh Babu in the film.

With the groundwork on, Mahesh Babu is gearing up to join the sets while director Parasuram and cinematographer Madhie will go on a location hunt to the US soon, confirm sources.

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu is producing the film Major, which was announced last year, under his banner Ghattamaneni Mahesh Babu Entertainment (GMB) in association with Sony Pictures Productions. The shooting of the Telugu-Hindi bilingual film is currently under progress. Adivi Sesh plays the martyred soldier Sundeep Unnikrishnan, who laid down his life in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Sashi Kiran Tikka is directing the film. Sobhita Dhulipala has been roped in to play an important role in this flick.

Mahesh Babuâ€™s last film in theatres was Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, it starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The film was bankrolled jointly by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banners AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and GMB Entertainment. Devi Sri Prasad composed music for this venture with Bikkina Thammiraju doing the edits and R Rathnavelu cranking the camera. Sarileru Neekevvaru hit the marquee for Sankaranthi this year and did well at the box-office. Made on a budget of Rs 750 million, the film went on to collect Rs 2.6 billion.

(Content provided by Digital Native)