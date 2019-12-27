Vidharth's next 'Natchatraa' first look released

Film

Directed by Manoj Ram, the film has Anjali Nair of 'Nedunaal Vaadai' fame playing the female lead.

Vidharth, best known for his work in films such as Kurangu Bommai and Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu, is all geared up for his next. Titled Natchatraa, the first-look poster was launched and has generated buzz on social media. Touted to be a mystery, going by the first look poster which features Vidharth in the uniform of a security guard which clearly indicates that it will be a property mystery thriller. Directed by Manoj Ram which has Anjali Nair of Nedunaal Vaadai fame playing the female lead.



In an interaction with TOI, debutant Manoj was quoted saying, “Certain things are better when experienced directly on big screens rather than the team speaking about it. That’s the mysterious part of Natchatraa that I believe audiences will find it worth watching in theatres.”



The film also stars Sendrayan, Santhosh Prathap, Sangili Murugan, Aadukalam Naren and Lakshmi Priya. Which has music composed by Barath Raghavan, NS Uthaya Kumar has handled the cinematography), and Mani Kumaran. The film has been bankrolled by Premnath Chidambaram and Vellay Sethu under the banner Preniss International. The film is in the post-production stage and the release date will be announced soon.



Vidharth was recently paired up with Jyothika for the first time in Kaatrin Mozhi. Directed by Radha Mohan which was the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan's super hit Tumari Sulu. He also has an upcoming film directed by Bala’s assistant Arivunithi titled Aayiram Porkasugal. Touted to be a rural entertainer, where he has experimented with comedy.



The Mynaa actor's film Kurangu Bommai directed by Nithilan Swaminathan which also starred director Bharathiraja in a pivotal role got a good reception and appreciated by critics and audience. He has not shied away from acting in multi-starrer subjects like Veeram, Jannal Oram, and he is currently acting in Kodi Veeran, which has Sasi Kumar as the hero.

(Content provided by Digital Native)