Citizens in need of assistance can dial '100' or the civic body's helpline at 040-29555500.

In videos Vehicles washed away homes flooded as heavy rain hits Hyderabad again
news Hyderabad rains Sunday, October 18, 2020 - 11:07
TNM Staff

Even as Hyderabad was reeling from floods after record rainfall last week, on Saturday night, the city received heavy showers yet again, which inundated several colonies and swept away vehicles. Several videos which surfaced on social media, showed arterial roads flooded, while in the other places, water entered homes. Authorities are undertaking rescue and relief work.

People in Hafiz Baba Nagar in Hyderabad's old city witnessed strong currents, carry two auto rickshaws away right in front of them. The incident is said to have happened due to the breaching of a lake nearby, and was similar to the floods last week, where strong currents in a colony had swept away three cars.

With the rains causing heavy traffic jams, some even decided to take a swim on the city's flooded roads.

Some residents had to devise their own methods to stay afloat, and be rescued out of their flooded colonies.

Authorities swiftly stepped in and began rescue operations.

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) under the Enforcement,Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, has been working to restore normalcy in the city. Citizens in need of assistance can dial the helpline 040-29555500.

Authorities said that between 8.30 am and 7 pm on Saturday, as many as 40 locations in Hyderabad received above 23 mm of rainfall. Bandlaguda in Uppal mandal of Medchal - Malkajgiri district, which is part of Hyderabad received the most rainfall at 102.3 mm, followed by Saroornagar (93.9 mm). Saturday's rain also damaged Falaknuma bridge in the city which leads to Mahbubnagar, forcing officials to shut that road.

Officials have advised people to stay at home as the rain has flooded many parts of the city. In case of danger, people have been advised to call 100.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers at most places in Telangana over the next four days, accompanied by lightning. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana's districts on Monday.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy alerted all policemen to monitor the situation in their respective jurisdictions.

With IANS inputs

Show us some love! Support our journalism by becoming a TNM Member - Click here.