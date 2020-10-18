In videos: Vehicles washed away, homes flooded as heavy rain hits Hyderabad again

Citizens in need of assistance can dial '100' or the civic body's helpline at 040-29555500.

Even as Hyderabad was reeling from floods after record rainfall last week, on Saturday night, the city received heavy showers yet again, which inundated several colonies and swept away vehicles. Several videos which surfaced on social media, showed arterial roads flooded, while in the other places, water entered homes. Authorities are undertaking rescue and relief work.

People in Hafiz Baba Nagar in Hyderabad's old city witnessed strong currents, carry two auto rickshaws away right in front of them. The incident is said to have happened due to the breaching of a lake nearby, and was similar to the floods last week, where strong currents in a colony had swept away three cars.

Horrifying visuals from Baba Nagar coming in. Please pray for everyone, this flow is massive. Very very unfortunate just when we thought that things would recover, we see this. Allah Khair Kare. #HyderabadFloods #JustHyderabadiThings pic.twitter.com/TAXe9ZhOUL — Just Hyderabadi Things (@JustHydThings) October 17, 2020

ALERT : Innundation of low lying colonies Hafiz baba nagar, Phoolbagh, Omar Colony, Indra Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Rajiv Nagar. Please cooperate with Police in evacuation exercise. ACP Santoshnagar, ACP Falaknuma, Insp Chandrayangutta, Insp Madannapet, Insp Chatrinaka are present pic.twitter.com/xwErATGdMk — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) October 17, 2020

With the rains causing heavy traffic jams, some even decided to take a swim on the city's flooded roads.

There is sometimes no go but to swim with the tide to get forward in life ... In this case literally so after #HyderabadFloods this evening when traffic came virtually to a standstill, this man decided to swim the distance @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/c3wcUEE3bf — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 17, 2020

Some residents had to devise their own methods to stay afloat, and be rescued out of their flooded colonies.

Authorities swiftly stepped in and began rescue operations.

Traffic officers assisting Motorists in Tolichowki area. Heavy rain forecast next few days. Kindly stay at home ⁦@HYDTP⁩ pic.twitter.com/wE8yHc6m09 — Anil Kumar IPS (@AddlCPTrHyd) October 17, 2020

DRF working unceasingly to rescue citizens from flooded areas. Inundations and Treefalls being cleared to restore normalcy in the city. Teams working on 24X7 basis in view of the continuing rains. Citizens may dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance and we will attend asap. @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/mwIiMDz7GK — Director EV&DM, GHMC (@Director_EVDM) October 18, 2020

Any challenge becomes easier when community is with us. Early morning I supervised rescue work in Golnaka, Moosarambagh, Malakpet, Madannapet, lal Darwaja, Alia Bad, Shamsherganj, Al Jubail colony, Gazi Millat Colony. Things are in control . The onlookers should not come on road. pic.twitter.com/kaiucxoeAi — Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) October 18, 2020

The Disaster Response Force (DRF) under the Enforcement,Vigilance & Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, has been working to restore normalcy in the city. Citizens in need of assistance can dial the helpline 040-29555500.

Authorities said that between 8.30 am and 7 pm on Saturday, as many as 40 locations in Hyderabad received above 23 mm of rainfall. Bandlaguda in Uppal mandal of Medchal - Malkajgiri district, which is part of Hyderabad received the most rainfall at 102.3 mm, followed by Saroornagar (93.9 mm). Saturday's rain also damaged Falaknuma bridge in the city which leads to Mahbubnagar, forcing officials to shut that road.

Officials have advised people to stay at home as the rain has flooded many parts of the city. In case of danger, people have been advised to call 100.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thundershowers at most places in Telangana over the next four days, accompanied by lightning. Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana's districts on Monday.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy alerted all policemen to monitor the situation in their respective jurisdictions.

With IANS inputs