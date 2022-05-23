Videos show child raising hate slogans in PFI rally in Kerala, NCPCR seeks FIR

In the videos, a young boy, wearing the party flag, is seen sitting on the shoulders of a man and raising provocative slogans.

In visuals doing the rounds on social media, a minor boy is seen raising slogans during a march by the Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha. A rally was held as part of the Jana Maha Sammelanam held in Alappuzha on, May 21, Saturday. Two videos are viral on social media, one around a minute long and the other around three minutes long. In the videos, a young boy, with the PFI flag draped around him, is seen sitting on the shoulders of a man and raising provocative slogans. The slogans are mostly directed towards ‘sanghis’, asking them to live 'properly' or they will have to get ready for their final rites.

Speaking to TNM, the police said that a preliminary investigation is underway but no case has been registered so far.

Meanwhile, the PFI, in an internal note, which was made available to the media, said that such slogans were against the policy of the outfit and that it would look into the matter. "We have given approved slogans which were to be raised in the public rally at Alappuzha. Thousands of party workers and others joined the rally protesting against the RSS. The visual of a boy raising slogans came to our notice now. Those slogans were not approved or given by the organisers of the rally. It's not the policy of the organisation to provoke or raise provocative slogans," PFI state secretary CA Raoof, said in the note. Raoof said steps would be taken to avoid such shortcomings.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also took notice of the issue and sought registration of an FIR against those responsible for allegedly letting a child raise provocative slogans during the rally. In a letter to the Kerala police chief, NCPCR said that it has received a complaint over the child shouting slogans in Malayalam.

"The flag of Popular Front of India (PFI) is clearly seen in the video,” the complainant had told NCPCR. It further alleged that even after this video spread on social media, the Kerala police is not taking any action against the parents of the child and the PFI." It further alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the PFI are using children to spread hatred, enmity and communal violence in the country.

Pointing out that the use of children in such activities was a violation of Section 75 and Section 83 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, the commission said it deems it appropriate to take cognisance.

"Therefore, in view of the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that your good offices may kindly look into the matter and initiate necessary inquiry to ensure the welfare and safety of children, by lodging an FIR at the first instance, under Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” the NCPCR said to the Director General of Police (DGP). The commission also sought from the Kerala police an action taken report, along with a detailed fact-finding enquiry report, within seven days of receipt of the letter.

The videos did the rounds on social media even as Justice P Gopinath of Kerala High Court on Monday said that children must be totally prohibited from taking part in rallies, sloganeering and such activities. He made the observation while hearing a batch of POCSO cases. “They do not have the legal right to vote or even drive till they are 18. Under the guise of freedom of speech and religion, can they be made to be a part of political rallies or religious rallies? I just want to know whether there is any law which prohibits this,” he said, in oral remarks at the court.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed shock at the incident. “The video of this event & media reports have shocked Kerala. Hate speech & intimidating slogans are deplorable irrespective of the politics behind them or the religion of those using them. Opposing communalism means opposing the communalism of all sides. I unequivocally condemn the threatening and communally charged slogans raised in the PFI rally held in Alappuzha.

I urge the state government to take strong action against such miscreants” (sic), he said in a tweet.