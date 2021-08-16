Videos: Hundreds of desperate Afghans rush for last flights out of Kabul

Chaos ensued as thousands of desperate residents rushed to the Kabul airport in an attempt to leave the country as the Taliban took over control of Afghanistanâ€™s capital city on Sunday, August 15. Visuals from the Kabul airport showed crowds desperately trying to climb on an airplane, rushing and crowding around an airplane, hoping to get out of the country even as gunshots are heard in the background.

However, with many embassies relocating to the military base in the airport, only a part of the airport is open for civilians, causing a massive rush. And the Kabul international airport, which is closed to all commercial flights, reportedly is the only exit point for people leaving Afghanistan.

According to TOLO News, all commercial flights have been suspended at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. The airport issued a statement on Monday, asking civilians to avoid crowding at the airport. Taliban insurgents swept into Afghanistan's capital on Sunday after the Afghan government collapsed and president Ashraf Ghani left the country.

Here are some visuals from Kabul airport and its surroundings.

Another day begins in Kabul, a sea of people rushing into the Kabul airport terminal. #AFG pic.twitter.com/UekpGJ2MWd â€” Jawad Sukhanyar (@JawadSukhanyar) August 16, 2021

This is, perhaps, one of the saddest images I've seen from #Afghanistan. A people who are desperate and abandoned. No aid agencies, no UN, no government. Nothing. pic.twitter.com/LCeDEOR3lR â€” Nicola Careem (@NicolaCareem) August 16, 2021

NOW - Chaos at #Kabul airport: Hundreds want to leave Afghanistan and are panicking. Gunshots can be heard.pic.twitter.com/JW1jHRgcIq â€” Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 15, 2021

BREAKING: Chaos at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan as hundreds try to flee the country as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/jwui8bjbFs â€” Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 15, 2021

The US said it will transfer out of the country thousands of American citizens who have been living in Afghanistan, as well as locally employed staff of the US mission in Kabul, their families, and other vulnerable Afghan nationals.

The Taliban, on Sunday, seized the last major city outside of Kabul held by the country's central government, cutting off the Afghan capital to the east. The collapse of Jalalabad leaves Afghanistan's central government in control of just Kabul and six other provincial capitals out of the country's 34.

US President Joe Biden, in April this year, had announced that all American troops would be withdrawn from Afghanistan by September 11 this year, thus bringing to end the country's longest war, spanning across two decades. Since the US-led invasion that ousted the Taliban after the September 11, 2001 attacks, America had spent more than USD 1 trillion in fighting and rebuilding in Afghanistan. About 2,400 US soldiers have been killed, along with tens of thousands of Afghan troops, Taliban insurgents, and Afghan civilians.

The US Embassy has urged its citizens to leave the country while scaling back its presence. The US has rushed 5,000 troops to secure the airport and help evacuate American diplomatic personnel as the Taliban closed in on the city. Overnight, the near-constant buzz of helicopters hung over central Kabul as the Green Zone that contained much of the foreign presence emptied out.

With PTI input