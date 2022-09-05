Videos: Bengaluru citizens push buses, taxis out of inundated roads

Several residents took to social media to share their frustration, as inundated roads resulted in traffic jams that lasted hours.

After a heavy rainfall last night where major areas in the north, south and east of Bengaluru were inundated, many who left for their work were stranded. Several residents took to social media to share their frustration, as inundated roads — particularly in east Bengaluru near IT corridors — resulted in traffic jams that lasted hours. Visuals shared by users also showed various parts of the city under several feet of water, with vehicles and houses almost completely submerged.

One visual shared by a social media user, showed a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus stuck in a flooded road, unable to move. The video showed tens of residents physically pulling the bus to dry land using a cable. Sharing the video, the user wrote: “In Bangalore, instead of the bus getting you to office, you have to get the bus to office.” Another user, sharing a video of vehicles struggling to move through the inundated roads, remarked that the ‘Silicon Valley of India’ is becoming the ‘Water Valley of India’.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), on Monday, September 5, areas including Bellandur, Hallenayakanahalli, Varthur recorded the highest amount of rainfall, with 67.5 mm, 74mm and 83.5 mm respectively, over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Bengaluru city recorded 131.6 mm of rainfall, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Bangalore Water Supply And Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has also announced that water supply will be affected to more than 50 areas as the pumping stations that provide water to Bengaluru have been submerged under rainwater.

The rains also caused the infamous Bellandur lake in Bengaluru to flood, resulting in the lake’s wall breaching. Further, due to the downpour, the pump machines at the third and fourth units of the Cauvery catchment area in TK Halli — which provide drinking water to Bengaluru — were completely submerged. In light of this, the BWSSB announced that water supply may be disrupted on Monday and Tuesday in several areas. Read more here: Bengaluru water supply to be affected as pumping station flooded: List of areas

In Bangalore, instead of the bus getting you to office, you have to get the bus to office. #bangalorerain pic.twitter.com/bAnKlHl89O — Dale Vaz (@dale_vaz) September 5, 2022