Video: YS Sharmila and her mother slap police personnel on duty in Hyderabad

The incident occurred when Vijayamma went to Jubilee Hills police station to meet Sharmila, who was earlier arrested.

YS Vijayamma, mother of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, slapped a woman constable in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24, barely a couple of hours after her daughter and YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader YS Sharmila manhandled them. The incident occurred when Vijayamma went to Jubilee Hills police station to meet Sharmila, who was earlier arrested.

As the police refused permission to enter the police station, Vijayamma had an argument with the police. When some police women tried to forcibly make her sit in her vehicle, she resisted and even slapped a constable.

The police personnel succeeded in pushing her back into the vehicle and sending her to her residence.

Vijayamma, widow of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, questioned the police action in arresting Sharmila. She said Sharmila was raising her voice for people but police were trying to muzzle her voice. She said she would approach the court against the police action.

The police informed Vijayamma that a case has been booked against Sharmila in Banjara Hills police station.

Earlier, Sharmila allegedly slapped a police woman when police tried to detain her outside her house in Hyderabad.

She allegedly slapped a policewoman and pushed a male police officer outside her residence at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills. Police arrested and shifted her to Jubilee Hills police station.

Videos of the YSRTP leader arguing with the police personnel and manhandling them went viral on social media.

There is no place for Faction behaviour in Telangana .@TelanganaDGP kindly take action on this violent behaviour by Andhra Pradesh leader YS Sharmila .@DrTamilisaiGuv Hello Governor garu pic.twitter.com/tgLNqj4Byf â€” Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) April 24, 2023

Too much of democracy in Telangana pic.twitter.com/ggQWiPr8Ra April 24, 2023

Though Sharmila slapping a woman constable was completely not visible in the video, the policewoman is seen holding her cheek.

The incident occurred when police prevented Sharmila from leaving her house to meet the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case.

(With IANS inputs)