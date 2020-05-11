Video: Two cops caught on camera taking bribe in Hyderabad, suspended

As the video was widely shared on social media, the Hyderabad Police conducted an inquiry into the matter.

Two constables with the Hyderabad city police were placed under suspension on Sunday after a video surfaced, which purportedly showed them taking a bribe from a fruit vendor.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, shows a man, apparently a fruit vendor, handing over cash to a policeman while another was waiting on a bike. The constables intercepted the man's vehicle which was transporting the goods and allegedly demanded money from him.

As the vendor talks to the driver of the auto, the policeman is seen removing his phone from his shirt pocket, presumably to ensure that the act was not being filmed. The vendor is then seen handing what seems to be currency notes to the police, following which he rides away immediately.

The video was apparently shot using a mobile phone from atop a building. However, it was not clear when the incident took place.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar suspended the constables and also issued a charge memo to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Afzalgunj police station on the matter.

The Hyderabad police chief in a tweet said, "Placed under suspension with immediate effect : PC Pancha Mukesh and PC Suresh from Afzalgunj police station who were found indulging in an act of grave misconduct. Afzalganj Inspector has been given a charge memo for poor supervision and control. We are committed to public service."

Placed under suspension with immediate effect : PC Pancha Mukesh & PC Suresh of

Blue Colt 2 of PS Afzalgunj who were found indulging in act of Grave Misconduct.Insp Afzalganj has been given a CHARGE MEMO for poor supervision and control . We are committed to public service. â€” Anjani Kumar, IPS, Stay Home Stay Safe. (@CPHydCity) May 10, 2020

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy directed all Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to release vehicles seized for various violations during the lockdown period. However, to get the vehicles released, the fines will still have to be paid.

