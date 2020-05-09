All vehicles seized during lockdown can be released after payment of fine: Telangana DGP

Police across the state have seized more than 1.5 lakh vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, since the lockdown began on March 22.

The Telangana Director General of Police, M Mahender Reddy on Friday directed all Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police to release vehicles seized for various violations during the lockdown period. However, to get the vehicles released, the fines will still have to be paid.

"The Enforcement Officers/Station House Officers have been directed to return all the vehicles seized during the lockdown to their owners immediately under proper acknowledgement," the DGP said though a circular to the department.

The violators/owners will have to make payment of compounding fee, wherever applicable, as per rules of Motor Vehicles Act and submit a set of photocopies of vehicle documents for records. The police have been asked to process the release of vehicles in a seamless manner.

For cases registered under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the National Disaster Management Act mostly imposed for lockdown violations, the vehicles can be released under provisions of Section 102(3) CrPC after obtaining an undertaking from the vehicle owner to produce it before the court as and when the court orders to do so.

A bond of Rs 1000 for two-and-three-wheelers and Rs 2000 for four-wheelers and other vehicles can be taken from owners of the vehicles by the police. The vehicle owner will have to submit photocopies of vehicle documents.

Cases booked under other provisions of IPC and special acts for serious offences, including obstructing public servants, assault on police officers, doctors or other public servants, will be dealt as per law and charge-sheeted under provisions of the CrPC in court. However, the vehicles seized as part of such cases can also be released, informed the DGPâ€™s circular.

The entire process shall be completed within the next week in a transparent manner, the police chief said.

Following appeals from various quarters, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar had last week announced the release of about 34,000 vehicles.