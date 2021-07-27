Video: Two bike-borne men injured in TN after recklessly driven car rams into them

The accident took place on the Salem-Coimbatore highway in Tamil Nadu and was captured on camera placed in a car travelling behind the motorcycle.

Shocking footage of an accident has emerged from Tamil Nadu, where two men were thrown off a motorcycle after a rashly-driven car rammed into them while trying to overtake them on a highway. According to the police, the incident took place on the Salem-Coimbatore highway in Tamil Nadu at 2.30 pm on July 25 within the Magudamchavadi police station limits. The driver of the speeding car was arrested by the police on Monday night.

Visuals of the accident show two men travelling on a motorcycle on the highway, when a speeding car suddenly swerves towards the left, trying to overtake the motorcycle and another car through the gap between them. In the process, the speeding car hit the orange-coloured motorcycle, causing it to slam into the railing by the street. The two men were thrown off the bike and the motorcycle was flung into the air due to the impact. Meanwhile, the speeding black car — identified as a Hyundai Creta — sped away without stopping.

Immediately after the bike crashed, the rider, who is wearing a helmet, is seen struggling to get up. He then checks if the pillion rider is alright. The pillion rider’s face cannot be seen, but the visuals show him shaking and shivering, perhaps as a reaction to the pain and shock caused by the accident.

The accident was caught on a camera that was mounted on the dashboard of another car that was travelling on the same highway behind the motorcycle. The two men, who sustained injuries in the incident, have been identified as Ajith and Arun, who hail from Kallakurichi district.

The speeding driver, who absconded after the incident, has been identified as Satheesh Kumar (35) from Perambalur, and he was arrested by the Magudamchavadi police on Monday (July 26) night. The police have also taken three others who were travelling in the car into custody. The men were traced all the way to Perambalur with the help of footage from eye witnesses near the accident spot.

“The car right behind the accused’s vehicle had a camera fitted to it. This camera had caught the crash and the car’s driver had shared the footage from the camera to the locals. One of the local people came to the police station and submitted the footage using which we traced the accused men,” the officer added.

Here's the video that caught the accident:

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on July 25, the day of the accident, under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (act done so harshly or negligently as to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A police officer from Magudamchavadi station added that more sections of drunk driving will be added to the FIR.

“We have learnt that the accused were coming back from the Sankagiri Muniappan temple, where people go to pray and end their drinking problems. Generally, a lot of men drink and then head to the temple before taking a lifelong vow to abstain from liquor. The accused men in the car had been drunk when they were returning from the temple and hit the bike while trying to overtake other vehicles on the Salem-Coimbatore highway,” a police officer told TNM.

Two bike riders — Arun and Ajith — were taken to the hospital after the accident. While Arun who was riding the bike escaped with mild injuries, pillion rider Ajith has been admitted to the Coimbatore Government General Hospital with a severe head injury and is on ventilator support.