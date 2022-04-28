Video: Truck speeds away with toll official clinging to it in Andhra

The toll official had climbed on the bumper to scan the FASTag on the vehicle but the truck driver immediately started driving to avoid paying the fees.

news Crime

A truck that sped away from a toll booth in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Nandyal district caught the attention of several passers-by and commuters, as the truck was also carrying a toll official on its bumper, holding on for dear life. The incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 27, came to light after a video went viral on social media. The toll official had climbed on the bumper to scan FASTag after the cameras installed at the toll plaza at Amukathadu in Dhone mandal of Nandyal district could not read it.

Even as the official, identified as Srinivasulu, was scanning the tag, the truck driver sped away. The official began screaming but the driver did not stop. As Srinivasulu held on tightly, some motorists, noticing a man standing on the bumper and screaming for help, some motorists tried to chase the vehicle but in vain.

The toll plaza staff alerted the police, who finally forced the truck driver to stop at Veldurthi. The driver was taken into custody. The truck from Haryana was heading towards Hyderabad from Anantapur district and it was found that the driver was trying to escape the toll plaza without paying the toll.

Watch the video below.

In November, a toll collector at the Vempadu toll plaza in Visakhapatnam district was attacked on National Highway 16. The men travelling in the car, one of them an elected local body leader from the YSRCP, refused to pay the toll. As Satyanarayana, the toll collector, insisted on collecting the toll fees, the argument escalated. CCTV footage of the incident at the time showed the men getting out of the car and attacking the toll plaza worker, who suffered a head injury after being beaten up. Three men were booked by the Visakhapatnam Rural police over the attack, including Payakaraopeta ZPTC (Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency) member L Suryanarayana.