Video: TRS MP argues with policemen after his son gets caught violating lockdown

The police stopped the MP's son at a check-post on the outskirts of Hyderabad for blaring a siren in violation of the rules.

Coronavirus Controversy

A Member of Parliament (MP) with the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was caught on camera arguing with policemen on duty amid the COVID-19 lockdown in the state. Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu picked up a quarrel with the policemen after they stopped his son at a check-post at Pahadishareef on the outskirts of Hyderabad for blaring a siren inside his car in violation of the rules.

According to police, the incident occurred three days ago but came to light after TV channels broadcast a video of the MP arguing with an Assistant Sub-Inspector.

The police said that there were four people in the car, a violation of lockdown rules, which only allow two members in a four-wheeler. After he revealed that he was Ramulu's son, they gave him a strict warning and let him off.

The video, which is being shared on social media, shows Nagarkurnool MP Pothuganti Ramulu telling a police officer, "I will tell the DCP and take your case...I have 30 years of public service. Who stopped my vehicle?"

"He (the son) is also a public representative and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) member. You should tell him that this was not right," the MP says. At this point, the policeman cuts him off and said, "That is exactly what we did. We stopped and asked him what was the need to put the siren? Is that wrong?"

"Okay he did it without knowing. But how can you stop an MP's vehicle," he asks. "How do we know it is an MP's vehicle? There was no sticker. Because he said he is your son, we respectfully let him off with a warning," the policeman responds.

"ZPTC members don't have permission to use the siren. Please tell your son that. You were not there in the vehicle. How can he use the siren in front of the police station?" another policeman asks.

"We didn't stop him intentionally. We are duty bound to stop all vehicles here and allow them to pass only if there is a valid reason. We are not stopping people at whim. Why are you unnecessarily picking up an argument with us? You should understand our problems also," he adds.

The MP then begins to leave, condescendingly saying, "Do good work and get a good name," to which a police officer responds, "We are doing good work only. As a public representative, you're the one who is not wearing a mask right now. We are all doing our duty."

Watch the video below.

Many have shared the video on social media, questioning out the patronising behaviour of the lawmaker.

@KTRTRS M.P he is a public representative? He is arguing with police for stopping his son vehicle.



టీఆర్ఎస్ ఎం.పి రాములు వర్సెస్ హెడ్ కానిస్టేబుల్ || Trs Mp Ramulu Vs Police https://t.co/f3SKnIIpmm via @YouTube — sai reddy (@reddy_sai1) April 19, 2020

When contacted, a police official said that a case is yet to be registered against the TRS MP's son and legal advice has been sought.

Read:

No marriages or functions in Telangana even after lifting lockdown on May 7: KCR

House owners in Telangana ordered to defer rent collection for 3 months

KCR extends lockdown in Telangana till May 7, all food delivery banned