Video: Telangana youth trying to record Insta reel gets hit by incoming train

The youth was injured when he was hit by the train from behind as he was walking very close to the track near Kazipet Railway Station in Hanamkonda district.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. With his hands in his pockets, he is seen walking along the track with a train approaching from behind. In a couple of seconds, he was hit by the train and thrown aside. His friend, who was recording the video on a mobile phone, is heard warning the youth before he was knocked down.

Chintakula Akshay Raju (17) sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal. A resident of Vaddepally village of Hanamkonda district, he is an engineering student.

Trigger warning: Visuals may be disturbing

17-year-old grievously injured while making Instagram reel at railway track near Kazipet in #Telangana. pic.twitter.com/2iuisZdVCj â€” Ashish (@KP_Aashish) September 5, 2022

While walking with his friends along the railway track near a pond, he came up with the idea of capturing the high-speed train in a video to upload on a social media platform. However, the craze nearly cost him his life. He suffered a serious head injury and also injuries to his leg and hand.

In a similar incident in 2018, the craze to take a selfie video with a speeding train in the background nearly cost the life of a young man in Hyderabad. He escaped with injuries as he was knocked down by the train while trying to take the shot. The youth, who was identified as Shiva by the police, attempted to take the selfie with a fast approaching Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) train in the background.

Hailing from Warangal town of Telangana, Shiva sustained injuries on his head and hands. He was admitted to a private hospital where his condition was stated to be stable.

With IANS inputs