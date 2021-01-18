Video surfaces of tiger pulling at safari vehicle in Bengaluruâ€™s Bannerghatta Park

An official at the park has said that the video is from an incident at the park which took place two months ago.

news Video

A video of a tiger attempting to pull a car created a buzz on social media on Sunday. The video was reportedly shot at the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP). An official at the park has said that the video is from an incident at the park which took place two months ago.

In the video that is now viral, a tiger reported to be around 4-5 years old is seen approaching a safari vehicle with some tourists onboard. The tiger bites the rear bumper and pulls at the vehicle, and even managing it to dragging it back a few inches. Later in the video, it is seen that the bumper is damaged due to the tiger's bite.

Tiger pulling tourist vehicle in Bannerghatta park , Bengaluru



Recieved on whatsapp pic.twitter.com/TfH8mAiN2b â€” Mona Patel (@MonaPatelT) January 15, 2021

Vanashree Vipin Singh, the Executive Director of BBBP, told Deccan Herald that the incident took place two months ago. She said that the tiger was not aggressive and approached the vehicle out of curiosity. She added that the vehicle was towed by the rescue team following the incident.

A video of the tiger was posted by Twitter user Mona Patel (@monapatelt), a wildlife enthusiast, on Sunday. The video has over 18,000 views already with many users commenting that the visuals were scary and dangerous.

Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP) was carved out of the Bannerghatta National Park. It has various units such as zoo, safari and butterfly park spread over 731.88 hectares. Officials at the park also arrange tours for government school children with the aim of introducing the children to wildlife.

In another incident in Bannerghatta in 2016, a lion leapt at the safari vehicle which did not have safety grills. Vehicles at the park, including the one pulled by the tiger two months ago, had safety grills.