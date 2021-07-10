Video: Speeding truck skids off road in Kerala's Vattappara, falls into a ditch

A truck overturned in Kerala's Malappuram district, and fell into a ditch after veering dangerously off the road. The accident, which was caught on camera, shows a container truck seemingly moving at a high speed. The vehicle is seen trying to navigate a sharp turn, but fails to do so. The truck falls into a ditch and completely overturns, damaging many trees in the process. According to Valanchery police, the incident took place at Vattappara at around 1.30 pm on Friday. The driver of the truck sustained injuries but his condition is not serious, police said, adding that overspeeding is said to be the cause of the accident.

"This spot is known as the Vattappara bend and it's an accident prone area. Many accidents have occurred here in the past also, including similar container trucks," an official of Valanchery police station said.

Watch the video below.

In February this year, two workers on a truck were reportedly crushed to death after the vehicle, which was carrying iron rods from Bengaluru to Kochi, lost control and overturned in Vattappara. In 2018, in a similar accident, a container truck overturned and fell on an auto rickshaw, killing three people on the spot. In that incident too, police said that the truck driver was negotiating a curve at Vattappara, when he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident. In 2017, an oil tanker overturned in the same area on the busy Kozhikode-Thrissur highway.

This spot has been known for accidents, especially involving container vehicles, and according to reports, there has been a long-pending demand to set up a Kanhippura-Moodal bypass road for years and also to develop this particular stretch of the highway into a four-lane road. However, the project is yet to be completed, despite repeated assurances by successive governments.