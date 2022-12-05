Video: Rahul Gandhi, Gehlot, Pilot seen dancing as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Rajasthan

This is the first time that the yatra, which began from Kanyakumari on September 8, is entering a Congress-ruled state.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, December 4, said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is teaching him things that cannot be learnt "while travelling in an aeroplane, a helicopter or any vehicle", as the march entered party-ruled Rajasthan. Rahul and his fellow yatris were received at Chanwli Chauraha, approximately 40 km from the Jhalawar city, when they entered the state, where the party has been papering over differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

Cultural artistes presented performances to welcome the yatris, and Rahul, CM Gehlot, Pilot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra were seen dancing and taking part in the festivities. In his address to the gathering, Rahul said he has no hatred in his heart towards the BJP and the RSS, but he will not let them "spread hatred in the country". He said he is learning immensely from the march. "Things that cannot be understood while travelling in an aeroplane, a helicopter or any vehicle. It is only after shaking hands with farmers that one understands what they are doing. This cannot be learnt from a helicopter," he said.

Targeting the Union government, he said that only three-four industrialists are benefitting under this dispensation, which is not in the interest of the country. Rahul alleged that BJP has spread fear in the country. "One who does not have fear, will not have hatred; this is what every religion teaches. I want to remove this fear, the fear that BJP has instilled in the hearts of the farmers; in traders and the youth of unemployment," he said.

The yatra entered Rajasthan after spending 12 days in Madhya Pradesh where it covered a distance of 380 kms. It entered the desert state from Agar Malwa district in MP by crossing a bridge over Chanvali river at around 6.40 pm, with Rahul sitting in a vehicle. Congress's MP unit chief Kamal Nath and other party leaders accompanied him as they entered Rajasthan.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajasthan CM Gehlot said that Rahul has started the “most difficult” yatra that represents the sentiments of people. "Unemployment is at a peak, people are suffering because of inflation, unity and harmony should be there but there is an atmosphere of fear and hatred, pressure on judiciary and election commission," he said.

At Chanwli, villagers and Congress workers carrying party flags gathered in huge numbers for the event -- rolling out green carpets, setting up a stage, and arranging drums and DJ systems to give their leader and his companions on the 3,570-km yatra a grand welcome.

Roads leading to the venue were lined with welcome hoardings and banners of Gehot and his former deputy Pilot. Posters of local leaders were also put up. The administration made tight security arrangements with police personnel from different areas pulled in to cover the entire venue.

The yatra is scheduled to cover a distance of 500 km -- passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts -- in 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

According to the official plan, Rahul will start the Rajasthan leg of yatra on Monday at 6 am from Kali Talai. He will reach the Bali Borda chauraha at 10 am after covering a distance of 14 km. After lunch, the yatra will resume from Nahardi at 3.30 pm and will reach Chandrabhaga Chauraha at 6.30 pm. He will have a corner meeting at Chandrabhaga chauraha in the evening. The night stay will be in the sports complex of Jhalawar.

Rahul is also scheduled to hold dialogue with farmers at Lalsot in Dausa on December 15 and address a public rally in Alwar's Malakheda on December 19.

Ahead of the yatra entering their state, Gehlot and Pilot, who have been in a tug of war for the CM's post, presented a united face.