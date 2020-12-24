Video: Raghav Chadha accuses BJP of vandalising his office, attacking staff

Chadha tweeted a video clip showing broken doors, glass, pots and furniture.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday accused BJP workers of vandalising the DJB office in the national capital. Chadha told IANS over the phone, "Goons from the Bharatiya Janata Party vandalised our office at 12.30 pm today. They also damaged a picture of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and injured our staff."

The miscreants also raised slogans against Kejriwal, Chadha alleged. "Our staff members are scared and many of them have been injured... There are blood stains on the floor," the AAP leader added. "The goons called me names and threatened me to tell the Chief Minister that he should stop opposing the three farm laws," Chadha said.

Chadha also tweeted a video clip showing broken doors, glass, pots, furniture and blood stains on the floor. The video shows a large number of people, many of them wearing BJP scarves, storming the office and breaking glasses as a few police personnel tried to control the crowd.

Violent mob of BJP goons led by @adeshguptabjp broke into @raghav_chadha's office and vandalized it.#BJPKeGunde pic.twitter.com/oxCuPqQBqA â€” AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 24, 2020

Delhi BJP spokesperson Virendra Babar alleged that the AAP had itself orchestrated the attack and was now blaming them. The Delhi Police has detained party unit chief Adesh Gupta and many workers, but we are not afraid of these tactics, he said.

The incident comes amid the BJP and AAP trading allegations. The Delhi unit of the BJP has staged protests outside the residences of all AAP MLAs in the national capital, claiming that the release of Rs 13,000 crore in funds for BJP-ruled municipal corporations. The AAP had accused BJP-ruled municipal corporations of "corruption and inefficiency", with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying in a recent special session of the Delhi Assembly that all due funds have been paid to the civic bodies.

The AAP had started a door-to-door campaign against the BJP, alleging that the BJP-ruled municipal corporations have misappropriated funds worth nearly Rs 2,400 crore.

