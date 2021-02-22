Video: Pedestrian and motorist flung across road in scary Hyderabad accident

Both were rushed to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

news Accident

The driver of a motorcycle and a pedestrian were injured on Sunday afternoon in a frightening accident caught on camera at Hyderabad’s Medchal. The incident took place near the Chintal bus stop under the Jeedimetla police limits.

According to police, Shiva Sai Goud, who hails from Chintal, was heading towards Balanagar on his bike.As he reached the bus stop, he struck a pedestrian and was propelled over the median, almost under the wheels of a car.

Both the pedestrian and the driver were rushed to a local hospital.

Watch video

Viewer discretion advised:

Rash driving & negligent behaviour of pedastrian while crossing the ️ road resulted in dramatic accident under the limits of Jeedimetla in Medchal. pic.twitter.com/DFqyhPCsvv — CharanTeja (@CharanT16) February 22, 2021

The motorist was speeding and was not wearing a helmet, while the pedestrian was crossing the road seemingly without paying attention to traffic, Jeedimetla Police Inspector K Balaraju said.

While the pedestrian, identified as Shankaraiah, suffered minor injuries, Shiva Sai Goud, an undergraduate student, is said to have major head injuries and is in critical condition.

The incident was recorded on CCTV cameras along the road. A case has been registered by Jeedimetla police and is being investigated. Jeedimetla police said that the case was booked against both as they have acted with negligence.

The inspector added, "A case has been registered against both of them. The pedestrian was inattentive and crossing without even watching both sides, while the motorist was not wearing a helmet and was overspeeding."

Police said that both of them are being treated at a private hospital in the city.

