Panic ensues as monkeys enter hospital ward in Karnataka's Gadag

This is not the first time that monkeys have caused a menace at the government maternity hospital at Gadagâ€™s KC Rani Road.

In a bizarre and shocking incident, patients and their attenders in a government hospital in north Karnatakaâ€™s Gadag were caught unaware on Saturday, September 4 as a bunch of monkeys made their way into a ward. Videos of the incident that are being circulated show the monkeys hopping from bed to bed, and then making their way into the corridor. The hapless patients and their attendants can be seen moving away from the animals in fear. According to district officials, the incident took place in the state-run maternity hospital at Gadagâ€™s KC Rani Road.

On Saturday, the monkeys entered the childrenâ€™s wards in the maternity hospital and panicked the patients and their relatives. The incident created a scare among doctors as well, according to a report in a local publication.

According to residents, several complaints to the Forest Department about the issue have not resulted in resolution, as the monkeys were not taken away for rescue and rehabilitation. They are also miffed with the authorities since they have not initiated any action to curb the issue either, they told local media. They are demanding the hospital staff to rectify the menace.

This is not the first time that monkeys have entered the maternity hospital. Last year, a monkey had entered the premises of the same hospital and grievously injured a child who was playing in the premises. The child was later taken to Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Hubballi to treat the head and back injuries that the child suffered.

Meanwhile, two days prior to the incident, a report by News18 showed the poor condition in which its patients were being treated. According to the report, beds were being occupied by two children at the same time, while several other patients did not receive basic amenities such as bedsheets.