Video of â€˜Neenyaroâ€™ song from â€˜Mayabazaar 2016â€™ released online

The film released in February and was met with positive reviews.

The comedy crime film Maya Bazar 2016 was released earlier in February this year and was met with positive reviews. Starring Vasishta Simha and Chaithra Rao in the lead roles, the film was directed by Radhakrishna Reddy and it was bankrolled by the Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumarâ€™s home banner PRK Productions and distributed by Sri Vajreshwari Combines.

Midhun Mukundan had composed music for this venture with Abhishek G. Kasargod cranking the camera and Jagadeesh N doing the edits. The supporting cast of his flick included Raj B. Shetty, Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Sadhu Kokila, Sudha Rani, and Honnavalli Krishna. Puneeth Rajkumar had made a cameo appearance in it.

After a couple of months after its release, the makers of Maya Bazar 2016 have released a video track Neenyaro featuring its lead pair Vasishta Simha and Chaithra Rao. KB Pavan has penned the lyrics for this song which has gone viral among the netizens.

Vasishta Simha has Kalachakra, Pantha and Yuva Rathna in different stages of production at present. Incidentally, Yuva Rathna stars Puneeth Rajkumar in the lead role and Vasishta Simha plays an important role in it.

This Santosh Anandram directorial was planned as of April 3 release, but the coronavirus scare and the lockdown has forced the filmmakers to postpone it. We can expect the new release date to be out after the lockdown ends.

Yuva Rathna is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. It has Sayyesha playing the female lead and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. It also has the veteran Bollywood actor Boman Irani playing an important role and reports are that he will be playing a college principal in Yuva Rathna. S Thaman is the music composer for this flick with Venkatesh Anguraj cranking the camera and Jnaanesh B Matad taking care of the editing.