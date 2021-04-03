Video: Narrow escape for 15 passengers as RTC bus catches fire in Andhra

The alert driver noticed the fire and immediately guided all those onboard to safety.

news Fire Accident

At around 7:20 am on Saturday, K Srinivas, the driver of an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus plying from Kakinada to Vijayawada noticed a burning smell. He soon realised that the bus he was driving was on fire. The driver immediately alerted the passengers in the bus and guided them to safety following which he also informed the fire department about the fire. The incident took place near the Government General Hospital near the old bus stand.

The fire personnel reached the spot and doused the fire. Videos of the fire personnel dousing the flames were recorded by eyewitnesses.

Close shave for 15 onboard an RTC bus in Andhra's Kakinada as alert driver notices bus on fire. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/0x48EewoPj — Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) April 3, 2021

Speaking to TNM, Bhaskara Rao, Kakinada depot manager said, “A short circuit in the engine’s wiring is suspected to be the reason behind the fire. The bus, an AC coach, known as Indra, had 15 people onboard, including the driver and the assistant, when the fire was noticed. The driver immediately moved the passengers to safety and also helped them take all their belongings. The driver then informed the fire department. The staff reached immediately and doused the fire.”

In the videos that surfaced, the fire personnel were seen pumping water into the driver’s cabin in the bus in an attempt to douse the flames. Smoke was seen billowing from the burning bus. Several people had gathered to see the dramatic scene and many were seen recording the same. Once the flames were brought under control, the fire personnel tried to open the emergency door in order to let the trapped smoke escape from inside the bus.

Addressing the media, Ramanaiah, Assistant District Fire Officer of East Godavari said, “No casualties or injuries were reported in the fire. One glass had to be broken to allow the trapped smoke to escape. No other major damage in the fire accident. All passengers, including the driver are safe.”

READ: Dejected over lack of govt job, young man kills self in Telangana