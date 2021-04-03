Dejected over lack of govt job, young man kills self in Telangana

Sunil Naik's family members said that he was dejected over the government not issuing a job notification.

news Death

An unemployed young man who allegedly tried to kill himself last week over not getting a job in the Telangana government, succumbed at a hospital in Hyderabad on Friday. Sunil Naik (26), a resident of Mahabubabad district, had consumed pesticide on March 26 in Hanamkonda and was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after being treated at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital of Warangal.

His family members said that he was dejected over the government not issuing a job notification. Naik, a graduate, had been preparing for a job in the Police Department. In 2016, he achieved eligibility for a police job but could not clear the physical fitness test. He had taken a room on rent in Hanamkonda and used to visit Kakatiya University library frequently to prepare for competitive exams.

Naik was upset after the state government last week enhanced the retirement age for government employees from 58 to 61 years. According to his family members, he was dejected that the government may never issue a job notification. He also made a video before his death, hoping that his death would at least give jobs to the unemployed.

He was shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal and was later brought to the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad where he succumbed on Friday. Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the Gandhi Hospital where the body was shifted for autopsy. Leaders and workers of opposition parties and the young manâ€™s relatives staged protests, demanding justice.

Meanwhile, state BJP President Bandi Sanjay blamed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for the young man's death. He said that since Naik took the name of the Chief Minister in his last statement, KCR should be arrested. Youth Congress staged protests, blaming the TRS government for Naik's suicide. It called upon the unemployed to participate in his last rites.

Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Kumar alleged that the death of Sunil Nayak is a fall out of misgovernance by the TRS government. While stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) led government was responsible for the incident, he said, "Sunil took his life as a result of CM KCRâ€™s anti-student and anti-unemployed policy. This is absolutely a murder by the TRS government."

Police made tight security arrangements to shift the body from Hyderabad to Naik's native village in Mahabubabad district. BJP State President Bandi Sanjay claimed that he had been detained and prevented from meeting the family of Sunil Naik.