Video: MP Chandra Arya speaks in Kannada in Canadian Parliament, praise pours in

Chandra Arya claimed that this is the first time Kannada was spoken in any Parliament outside India.

Kannada speakers across the world felt a moment of pride after Canada Member of Parliament (MP) Chandrakanth Arya, who hails from Karnataka, addressed the Canadian Parliament in his native language. A video of the same, which was uploaded by the Liberal politician on Friday, May 20, has been shared widely on social media. Sharing the video, Chandrakanth or Chandra, as he is known, wrote, “I spoke in my mother tongue (first language) Kannada in the Canadian parliament. This beautiful language has long history and is spoken by about 50 million people. This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India (sic).”

The MP began his speech by expressing his happiness at the opportunity to speak in his native language in Parliament. “It is a matter of pride for 5 crore Kannadigas that a Canadian MP from Sira taluk of Karnataka's Tumakuru district is speaking in Kannada,” he said.

Chandra Arya also appreciated how Canada celebrated Kannada Rajyotsava or the Karnataka formation day in 2018. While concluding his speech, the MP recited a few lines of a famous poem by Kuvempu, which was later put to tune in a song starring Kannada icon Dr Rajkumar: “Elladare iru, enthadaru iru, nee Kannadavagiru”, which translates to: “Wherever you are, however you are, always be a Kannadiga”.

Watch Chandra Arya’s speech in Kannada:

This is the first time Kannada is spoken in any parliament in the world outside of India. pic.twitter.com/AUanNlkETT — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) May 19, 2022

Arya’s speech was appreciated by many Kannadigas, who expressed their joy at seeing the language be represented in the Canadian Parliament. Several social media users pointed out that Arya’s speech comes even as the debate around Hindi imposition has resurfaced in India.

Chandra Arya is an MP of the Liberal party, and represents the Nepean constituency of Ontario. He is a member of the Standing Committee on International Trade, and is also a part of several Parliamentary associations and groups, as per the Canadian House of Commons website.