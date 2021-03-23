Video: Mob in Mysuru attacks traffic cop after motorist dies in accident

A man, identified as Devaraj, died in a road accident which occurred near the traffic police check-post on Mysuruâ€™s Ring Road.

Following the death of a motorist in a road accident in Mysuru, videos of an enraged mob attacking a traffic police personnel near the site have emerged. The mob, assuming that the police personnel tried to stop the bike which in turn caused it to fall, surrounded the official and can be seen hitting them. A police van was also damaged in the clamour.

The road accident occurred on Monday, when the rider Devaraj and pillion rider Suresh fell near the police check-post on Mysuruâ€™s Ring Road, causing Devaraj to die on the spot. The mob alleged that the two skidded while trying to avoid the policeman, who is said to have stopped them for a routine check. However, the Mysuru traffic police have stated that the accident occurred after the bike collided with a lorry.

A complaint has been registered against the driver of the lorry under Section 304A (homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the vehicle was detained. The driver is yet to be arrested and investigations are underway, the police said.

Three police personnel who were attacked by the mob, including two assistant sub-inspectors and one driver, have filed complaints as well. Swamy Naik and Madhegowda (Assistant Sub-Inspector), Manju (Armed Police Constable) have registered three different complaints over the incident, said a police official at the Mysuru City Police Station.