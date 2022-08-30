Video: Miraculous escape for Andhra woman as road caves in below her feet

The road, located in Yellanur in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, had been damaged after heavy rains.

A woman in Andhra Pradesh had a miraculous escape after a road in Yellanur of Anantapur district caved in just moments after she stepped on it. Visuals of the incident show the woman trying to walk on the slippery road as flood water gushes below it, when suddenly a large gaping hole appears in the road. The road was damaged after heavy rains lashed the area over the past few days. The woman managed to cross the road with the help of those near her.

In the video of the incident doing the rounds on social media, the woman is seen trying to cross a muddy patch of road when she slips, and falls down. Others present at the spot catch hold of her, and help her up, and moments later, the road crumbles. The incident was reported on Monday, August 29. Another video, captured minutes later, shows that the portion of the road had collapsed completely.

Due to continuous rains, the vegetable market located in the Old Town area was also flooded with rainwater. This has caused significant damage to vegetable stocks piled in the market. According to reports, low-lying areas in Anantapur and Satya Sai districts were flooded and fields located in Parigi, D Hirehal, Kalyandurgam and Madakasira areas inundated with rainwater.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain likely in isolated places over Rayalaseema, and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. However, there is no rain prediction for the next two days. On Monday, the IMD had stated that a cyclonic circulation lay over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh causing rains.

In its latest circular, the IMD has stated that the cyclonic circulation has now moved towards the neighboring Tamil Nadu and lies over interior Tamil Nadu.

Earlier this month, rivers Godavari and Krishna were overflowing and posed a threat to eight districts in Andhra Pradesh. Godavari had also crossed the second danger level.

