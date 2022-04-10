Video: In Mangaluru, speeding BMW jumps divider, crashes into woman on scooty

Two women were severely injured, and three cars and two bikes were damaged after the speeding BMW rammed into vehicles.

news Accident

A speeding BMW car jumped the divider and crashed into a woman waiting at the signal on her two-wheeler on the other side of the road on Mangaluru, on Saturday, April 9. The incident was caught on CCTV and showed the rashly driven BMW knocking the woman off her scooty after it crashed into her.

Two women were severely injured, and three cars and two bikes were damaged after the driver of the BMW car lost control and jumped the divider. The incident took place at Ballal Bahgh Junction in Mangaluru city of Dakshina Kannada district. After the accident, the passers-by pulled the driver out of the BMW car and thrashed him before the police arrived at the spot.

The driver of the BMW car has been identified as Shravan Devadiga, and the police have taken him into its custody. Two women â€” one on a scooter, and another pedestrian on the other side of the road â€” were seriously injured. The woman on the scooty was severely injured and has been admitted to the ICU in a critical condition, the police have said.

According to a report in TOI, the driver Shravan is 30 years old and is an interior designer hailing from Manneguda. He has been booked for reckless driving. The woman who has been critically injured has been identified as 47-year-old Preeti Manor, who was on the two-wheeler.

The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over road safety. The police said over-speeding was the reason for the mishap and suspect that the driver could have been under the influence of alcohol.