The fire reportedly broke out at a building near Kaikondrahalli lake in Bengaluru.

A massive fire that broke out in a building in Bengaluru
Bengaluru News Thursday, March 09, 2023 - 13:01
Written by  TNM Staff

A major fire was reported in Bengaluruâ€™s Sarjapur Main Road on the afternoon of Thursday, March 9. The fire reportedly broke out at a building near Kaikondrahalli lake. According to fire department officials, no casualties have been reported.

Visuals from the scene show flames engulfing the two-storey building on the busy Sarjapura Main Road. Thick clouds of smoke were seen billowing from the building, while traffic on both sides of the road slowed down. Fire officials rushed to the site and efforts to douse the blaze are underway. The fire department has not yet ascertained what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. 

