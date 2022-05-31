Video: Kerala woman confronts, kicks man who harassed her on bus

The incident took place at Padinjarathara bus stand in Kerala’s Wayanad district.

news Crime

A woman in Kerala confronted and hit a man who allegedly harassed her on a bus in Wayanad district, an incident which was caught on camera. The man was reportedly in an inebriated condition and misbehaved with her, following which the woman took the matter into her own hands. A video shows the man lying on the road and the woman can be seen shouting at him and kicking him once.

The woman told Mathrubhumi that the incident took place at the Padinjarathara bus stand on Sunday, May 29, when she had boarded the bus to Vengappally. She was sitting on the seat near the door when the man, who she said was drunk, came and sat next to her. He began to trouble her and misbehave with her, she said, after which she asked him to move a couple of seats away, as they were vacant too. However, the man did not budge. Another woman asked him to shift seats, but he refused then too.

The woman then complained to the conductor, who asked him to shift. The man, in his inebriated condition, created a ruckus — he went to the front of the bus and began to shout obscenities and then nudged the woman on her chin. That is when the woman retaliated.

The woman reportedly pushed the man out of the bus and got down herself. A video of the incident, which seems to be captured by a by-stander at the bus stop on his phone, shows the man lying on the road, dazed under the influence of alcohol, and the woman shouting at him.

The video shows the woman yelling at the man lying on the road next to the bus. She yells at him, pointing and then kicks him on the shoulder. “What did you think, you dog?” she is heard yelling. “You should never talk like this to a woman you dog,” she says, kicks him, and walks away back into the bus.

Video of the incident here: