Video: Kerala medicos shake a leg to ‘Rasputin’, video is viral

Janaki and Naveen, the duo from Thrissur Medical College, are trained dancers as well.

news Social media

Healthcare workers and medical students have had a rough year, and now, with COVID-19 cases rising in several states again, the news has been pretty grim the last few weeks. However, a recent video featuring two medical students has gone viral for its uplifting and groovy vibe, for it shows the duo shaking a leg at the Boney M classic, ‘Rasputin’.

Dressed in scrubs, the two dancers have been identified as MBBS students namely Janaki M Omkumar and Naveen K Razak from Thrissur Medical College, Kerala. According to reports, Janaki who is in the 3rd year is from Thiruvananthapuram, while Naveen who is in the 4th year is from Wayanad.

The students told TNIE that this was an “impromptu plan”. They said that they came across dancer and choreographer Vanesa Seco’s Instagram video, where she danced in a group to the same song. “Soon after class hours, we practised for 20 minutes and went for it. It took a total of two hours to come up with the video. The video was filmed by our friend Musthak Ali,” the duo added.

Originally, this clip was posted on Instagram by Naveen, and Janaki shared the same video on her YouTube page as well. As of now, the video has attracted more than 1.4k views on YouTube, 149k likes on Instagram and 6.1k likes on Twitter along with 1.1k retweets.

Naveen has posted an illustrated image featuring the duo where he has thanked people for liking and sharing the video.

“We've heard over and over of it being viral overnight and right now we are in a trance!! Right now we feel it. A usually dead phone of mine and a pretty not so frequently active social media user myself have luckily been on the buzz for the past few days. And yeah, the high of this buzz is fun!! Thank you everyone for the support and cheers. You guys mean a lot!” said his Instagram post.

Being trained dancers, both of them are part of their college dance team as well.