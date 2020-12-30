Video of Kerala man’s brutal assault on mother goes viral, police arrest him

An old woman sits on the floor wailing as her son verbally abuses her and hits her repeatedly. He slaps her hard on the head, and as she begs him to not kill her, he kicks her. She cries out in pain but the young man continues to assault her. The woman capturing the video of this attack, cruelly tells her, “You die in his hands. I cannot do anything more. Let the police come."

A video of this attack by a young man on his mother went viral, forcing the Kerala police to register a suo motu case. On Wednesday, the Ayiroor police arrestED 27-year-old Raza, a private bus employee for assaulting his mother Shahina at their house in Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram.

Varkala MLA V Joy told the media that the attack happened two weeks ago. "This woman's daughter recorded this assault and sent the video to her father who works abroad. It was he who released the video out. The mother is not ready to file a complaint. I visited her, but she says she doesn't have any complaints. But we will move ahead with the case.”

The MLA said that Razaq used drugs and doesn't live with his mother. "He works at a private bus company. He comes home very rarely," MLA said.

The local police did not take up the matter in the beginning when the video first emerged as Shahina was not ready to file a complaint. Later when higher officials and politicians got involved they registered a suo motu case.

However, legal experts also point out that this is a crime that comes under IPC 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), where police can file a case without the complaint. Ayiroor police said that the mother is reluctant to give a statement against her son.