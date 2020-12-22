Video: Kerala family attacked at home on civic poll result day allegedly by IUML workers

In their police complaint, the family from Kasaragod has accused Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) members of being behind the attack.

The Hosdurg police station in Kerala's Kasaragod district has booked nine men in Kanhangad municipality, for thronging a house and attacking family members. The video of the incident which happened on December 16, when local body poll results came out, has surfaced online. In the complaint filed by the family to police, they have accused Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) workers to be behind the attack.

In the video that surfaced, a group of men, some carrying wooden sticks, can be seen thronging the house and thrashing a man who was standing in front of the door. Initially, one of the three men could be seen slapping a man who is seen standing with his family. Though the lady with him tries to stop the other men, one of them again slapped him.

Following this, as the lady raises voice,they can be seen slightly backing off, another man carrying a large wooden baton can be seen rushing towards them and speaking in a threatening way. He can also be seen using abusive words against the woman. Some children and a few others including women could also be spotted in the video, standing in the corridor of the house when the attack happened.

According to Hosdurg police officials, the family hailing from Kalluruvi near Kanhangad, has filed a complaint stating that it was IUML workers who attacked them. “But we are not yet sure if they are indeed IUML members. As per the complaint, we have booked a case against nine men in the video. Further details can only be found after a probe,” said an official of Hosdurg police station. The case has been registered for breaking into a house and for thrashing the man, the official added.

The police also confirmed that the incidents pertaining to the video took place on December 16 when poll results were announced. Meanwhile, according to some reports, members of the IUML, which is an ally of the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), attacked the family as they did not vote for the party during the election. However, this was not confirmed by police.