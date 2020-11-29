Video of Kerala cop misbehaving with family at station goes viral, officer suspended

The video showed the police officer behaving in a rude and impolite manner with a father and daughter who came to file a complaint at the police station.

news Police

A police officer of the Neyyardam police station in Thiruvananthapuram has been suspended after a video, where the officer can be seen misbehaving with a father and daughter who came to file a complaint at the police station, went viral. Grade Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopakumar was issued the suspension order on Saturday and an inquiry has been ordered against him. The incident took place on November 24.

Thiruvananthapuram resident Sudevan and his daughter approached the police station to file a missing complaint about his other daughter. According to the suspension order, ASI Gopakumar tried to disperse the complainant, following which a heated argument broke out between the duo. Sudevan caught the incident on his phone camera.

In the video, the police officer, who was in his mufti, can be seen standing in front of the police station and behaving rudely with the father and daughter. Sudevan (the complainant), who shot the video, can be heard asking if the police threaten people who come with complaints. To this, the police officer can be heard responding, “Yes, this is the way it is here.

Sudevan’s daughter could also be heard asking her father to leave as the police officer was misbehaving. At one point, the officer can even be heard using abusive words against the woman, who can be heard crying in the video.

This is the way it is. Go away,” the officer can be heard saying multiple times in the video.

<p><strong>Watch video:</strong></p>

<p><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="480" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uGHRNoKb58E" width="853"></iframe></p>

It is quite unbecoming of a member of a highly disciplined force. Being a responsible police official, Gopakumar G ASI misbehaving in a rude and impolite manner towards a petitioner, and that too, in front of his daughter, is quite unjustifiable in any way,” the suspension order states.

According to reports, the elder daughter of the man recently got married to a man who is a neighbour of the family, against the family’s wish. The father reportedly approached the police, although a complaint was not registered. Based on this, the police summoned the woman, who later said that she got married as per her wish. Following this, Sudevan reportedly insisted the police officials register a missing person case, leading to the incident caught on camera.

Also Read: Marrying first cousins: How the practice evolved and declined in Kerala