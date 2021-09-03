Video: Karnataka BJP MLA’s son cutting cakes with iPhone draws flak

The MLA, Basavaraj Dadesugur, has defended his son Suresh’s actions saying he was celebrating his birthday with his “hard earned” money.

Social Controversy

A viral video of a Karnataka BJP MLA’s son ‘cutting’ birthday cakes using an iPhone has raised eyebrows across the state. In the video, which appears to be taken from Instagram stories, Suresh, son of Kanakagiri (Koppal) MLA Basavaraj Dadesugur, can be seen gliding an iPhone across the icing on several cakes as his friends cheer him. One row of green cakes even spells his name, where there is one cake for each letter in ‘Suresh’.The video of the MLA’s son flashing his wealth at a time of economic slowdown due to the pandemic has attracted criticism from the Congress. According to media reports, the birthday bash had taken place in Hosapete in neighbouring Ballari district where he had taken his friends or cousins in his luxury BMW car. Other videos, taken from Instagram stories, show him driving another high-end Audi car to Ballari and having meals at a restaurant. Deccan Herald, which reported on the issue, quoted the MLA defending his son. DH quoted him saying that the MLA saw nothing wrong with his son’s actions and it was Suresh just celebrating his birthday with his “hard-earned” money. He also attempted to justify using an iPhone to cut the cakes saying Suresh might have done so instead of using a knife as the pandemic is still not over.

A Karnataka BJP MLA’s son has stirred a controversy by cutting his birthday cake(s) using his iPhone pic.twitter.com/zht6HhD12X — Soumya Chatterjee (@Csoumya21) September 3, 2021

However, local media reports have highlighted how this behaviour is in stark contrast to the MLA’s attitude before the elections. He had crowdsourced his election funding from the residents of his constituency citing lack of funds. But soon after winning this election in 2018, he has bought more than three luxury cars.

In recent years, many people have caught the attention of police for cutting cakes using machetes, knives and other objects. In one of the incidents, actor Vijay Sethupathi apologised on January 21 for cutting a cake using a sword as he celebrated his 43rd birthday. He said that in future he would be watchful of his actions so that he does not set a bad example.