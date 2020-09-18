Video: Hyderabad reports second road cave-in following heavy rain

Heavy rains and underground drainage leaks have been attributed to the road caving in.

Following heavy rains in the last couple of days, a portion of a road at Venkatagiri Road in Hyderabadâ€™s Jubilee Hills caved in, reportedly after a truck passed through it on Friday morning. The truck also had a narrow escape from falling into the pit. The sudden cave-in has created panic among the commuters.

The cave-in resulted in the huge crowd gathering and traffic jams in the morning. However, the traffic police intervened and diverted the vehicles.

As seen in the video that was circulating on social media, the road cave-in caused a large pit and water can be seen flowing underneath. The truck, which passed through the portion of the road that caved in, can also be seen in the video, with one side slanted, reportedly after the tyres got punctured.

Speaking to TNM, Jubilee Hills police personnel said that the on-site construction work is going on to repair the road. They also said that the traffic is back to normal in the route and that no specific diversions have been planned for now. The area where the repair work is underway has been barricaded.

Incidentally, it is the second such instance where a road caved in, in the last couple of days. The first incident was reported on Wednesday afternoon at AS Rao Nagar, towards the ECIL Road. The portion of the road was repaired on the same night and the traffic was regulated. The cave-in was reportedly due to the leakage of the underwater drain, which was also later repaired.

The Kushaiguda police have confirmed that the regular traffic on the stretch has been restored.

Meanwhile, according to the latest weather forecast issued by the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) on Friday, heavy rains in Telangana are expected to continue till September 22 at isolated places in several districts.

