Orange warning issued for Telangana, low lying areas to get impacted

Heavy to very heavy rains is expected in several places of the state.

An orange warning, which means heavy to very heavy rainfall, has been issued by the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) for the Telangana state till 8:30 in the morning of September 18. According to the IMD, several districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Adilabad, Komarambheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagitial, Karimnagar, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Yadadribhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy and others are going to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.



The quantum of rainfall will range between 64.5mm to 204.4mm. And the above-mentioned areas are expected to receive rainfall in the given measurement. The rainfall is due to the activity of the South West monsoon over the state of Telangana.



Meanwhile, for the next four days, a yellow warning too has been issued, according to which, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in isolated parts of Telangana. Whereas light to moderate thundershowers are also very likely to occur at most places of Telangana.



The IMD has also released an impact based forecast for heavy rainfall, according to which, several low-lying areas might get inundated with the heavy rainfall and suggested to restrict the movement of the people and advised the municipal corporations to take necessary action in this regard.



On Thursday, as well, very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Medak and Kamareddy and heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Sangareddy, RajannaSircilla, Medchal Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, J.Bhupalpally and Vikarabad districts of Telangana.