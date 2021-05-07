Video: Hundreds throng vaccine centre in Andhra violating COVID-19 protocols

According to officials, more people arrived for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, although only the second dose was being administered.

A COVID-19 Vaccination Centre (CVC) in the Narasaraopet town of Andhra Pradesh witnessed a massive rush of people on May 7, Friday. Visuals emerging from the spot showed hundreds of people in Guntur district thronging the vaccination centre, violating the COVID-19 protocols and physical distancing norms. Some managed to storm into the centre, going by a police official.

According to the official sources, the incident took place near Urban Health Centre, where the vaccination facility was set up. Though the police tried to control the vaccine beneficiaries for a while, given the huge crowd and fewer police officials at the scene, they were not able to control them beyond a point.

According to the reports, the crowd at the vaccine centre increased by the afternoon when information spread that the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines had arrived. "Many beneficiaries, including those who wanted to get the first dose of the vaccine, rushed to the centre, although we insisted that we were administering only the second dose,” Guntur District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), J Yasmin, told TNM.

She further stated that she will seek a report from District Deputy Medical and Health Officer (DyDMHO) about what led to the sudden rush at the vaccine centre.

Due to the shortage of the vaccine in Andhra Pradesh, authorities in the district were administering only the second dose for people above 45 years of age and health care and frontline workers. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier said that phase three of the vaccination drive for individuals between 18 and 44 years will not begin on May 1, as announced by the Union government.

According to the Narasaraopeta police officials, more than 650 people arrived at the vaccine centre, while the second dose of the vaccine was arranged only for 350 people. Police said,

“There were only a few policemen to manage the crowd at the time. However, we managed to bring the situation under control within two to three minutes," a police officer said.

Mass gatherings in violation of the COVID-19 protocols are raising concerns in the state. A total of 1,348 people tested positive for coronavirus in Guntur district on Thursday, taking the total active cases to 18,334. The active cases in the state stand at 1,82,329.