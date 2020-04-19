Video: How Bengaluru looks during lockdown

The five-minute video was released by the BBMP.

Bengaluru looks surprisingly stunning in the new video released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Due to the lockdown, the streets and public spaces wear a desolate look and are devoid of any vehicles.

Captured using a drone camera, the video shows streets, public transport hubs and landmark buildings that remain absolutely empty, barring a handful of vehicles and pedestrians.

In the five-minute video filled with stunning drone visuals, BBMP shows some of the usually-busy areas of Bengaluru that now remain empty: MG Road, Vidhana Soudha, Majestic Bus Stand, Chinnaswamy Stadium and ITPL Park, among other areas.

It shows some visuals of the empty Kempegowda Bus Station and the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna train station, two of the busiest public transport hubs in southern India.

The video also takes the viewers through parts of the city such as Gandhi Bazaar, Dairy Circle, Indiranagar flyover, Cubbon Park and ends with stunning shots of the city's Kalkere and Jakkur lakes.

A partial lockdown has been in effect in Bengaluru since March 13 after the state government announced the closure of pubs, malls and theatres. Days later, the lockdown was stringently enforced on March 24 in line with the nationwide lockdown over the rising coronavirus cases.

Bengaluru police announced a system of passes to be issued at police stations for people involved in essential services to be out during the lockdown.

The state government also withdrew its notice that allowed the movement of two-wheelers after April 23, enforcing the lockdown as it is for the next two weeks at least.

As on Saturday evening, 89 coronavirus cases have been reported in Bengaluru Urban district and the first case was confirmed over a month ago, on March 9.

Karnataka has reported 384 coronavirus cases, including 14 deaths and 104 people who have recovered completely from the virus.