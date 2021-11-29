Video: House in Kadapa crumbles into river amid incessant rains in Andhra

Heavy rains have continued to lash the districts of Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore and Prakasam since Saturday, November 27.

A house located on the banks of the Gunjana river in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Kadapa district collapsed and fell into the river after being soaked in rain for days. The incident, which was caught on video, took place on the afternoon of Sunday, November 28, in the Narasarampeta area of Railway Koduru town. A video of the incident showed people on the street standing in front of the house as it developed a massive crack, before sinking into the river behind it, just seconds later.

Koduru police said that no one was hurt, as all people living in the riverside houses had been evacuated two days earlier. The house belonged to a man named Sheikh Badullah and his family, who had also evacuated the house before it collapsed on Sunday. Watch the video below.

A house situated on the banks of Gunjana river, collapsed and #washedaway near Railway Koduru of #AndhraPradesh 's #Kadapa district, due to incessant rainfall over the past few days. No injuries.#housecollapsed #KadapaRains #Andhrapradeshrains pic.twitter.com/OWcnp1aomI â€” Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy67) November 28, 2021

Even as people in the rain-affected districts of Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh have been grappling with the damages from the recent floods that occurred around ten days ago, heavy rains lashed Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, and Kadapa districts on November 27 and 28. India Meteorological Department (IMD)â€™s Amaravati centre has issued a warning for heavy rains at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 29, Monday. Chittoor and Kadapa districts have declared a rain holiday for schools and colleges on Monday.

According to IMD Amaravati, on Sunday, November 28, Nellore districtâ€™s Atmakur received the highest rainfall of 105.8 mm, followed by Nellore town at 91.3 mm. In Rayalaseema, Chittoor districtâ€™s Satyavedu recorded the highest rainfall of 57 mm.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea by November 30, and is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over southeast and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours, according to the IMD. For December 3, heavy to very heavy rain was forecast by the IMD at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. On November 29, the IMD issued an orange alert for the Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts of north Andhra Pradesh.

