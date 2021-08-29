Video: Haryana IAS officer tells police to ‘break heads’ of protesting farmers

Around 10 people were injured on Saturday, August 28, after the police in Haryana lathicharged a group of farmers who were leading a march to Karnal.

Around 10 people were injured on Saturday, August 28, after the police in Haryana lathicharged a group of farmers who were leading a march to Karnal city to protest against a state-level BJP meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on holding local bodies elections. A video has now emerged of Karnal Sub-pisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha instructing the police to “break the heads” of protesting farmers if they breach barricades that were put up to block the farmers’ march.

“It is simple, whoever it is, that person will not go from here, nobody. I am making it clear — sar phod dena (break their heads). I am an on-duty Magistrate, I am giving in writing, hit them with lathis on their heads," Ayush Sinha says. He then asks, “Any doubt? Will you hit them?” to which the police respond with ‘Yes sir.’

Though the police claimed that only mild force was used as the protesters were blocking the highway and affecting traffic movement, pictures from the spot show the farmers, who were lathicharged, with injuries and bloodstains on their clothes. The police also claimed that only four protesters were injured, while ten cops sustained injuries.

The state police drew severe criticism for the action against the farmers, and several roads and highways, including toll plazas, were blockaded at different places in protest for hours. As part of their ongoing agitation against the farm laws, the farmers had decided to hold a protest against BJP leaders, for which they had assembled at the Bastara toll plaza near Karnal. They were to march to the venue of the meeting where Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar and other senior leaders of the party were present.

Ayush Sinha must be dismissed from service and charged for attempt to murder. If the government doesn’t do it then the courts must. https://t.co/EgLtzulAPM — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) August 29, 2021

This IAS officer, Ankur Garg, was also an SDM when he was caught on camera in Chandigarh kicking a boy by @IndianExpress photographer Vikram Joy.

Have tweeted this pic earlier too but the Karnal SDMs ‘sar phod do’ order reminded me of it.

They are the so-called steel frame.

Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that orders were given by an official that if anyone tries to head towards the BJP meeting venue they should be lathicharged. Gurnam Singh Chaduni alleged that the police brutally lathicharged the protesting farmers, leaving many injured. However, Haryana's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that only four protesters were injured, while ten cops sustained injuries in the incident. He claimed that some protesters pelted the cops with stones and tried to attack them. He said farmers gathered at the Bastara toll plaza, blocked the national highway, and later tried to forcibly move towards Karnal city despite being stopped by police and told not to move ahead, but the farmers allegedly used violent means.

After the incident, senior Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Darshan Pal said SKM gave a call for road and toll plaza blockade till 5 pm Saturday to protest injuries to the dozens of farmers and detention of some farmers by Karnal police. Several protesters present at the site near the Bastara toll plaza claimed to have witnessed 8-10 people sustain injuries in the police action.

Farmers protesting the Union government farm laws have been opposing public functions of the BJP-JJP combine in Haryana. Several farmers had gathered at the Bastara toll plaza near Karnal, responding to a call given by the BKU. Citing section 144 of the CrPC imposed in the area banning assembly of five or more people, the police made several announcements over loudspeakers, declaring the gathering by the protesters "unlawful." Initially, they asked the farmers to disperse, but resorted to force as the protesters refused to budge.