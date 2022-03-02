Video: Four kidnapped from Telangana ex-MP's residence in New Delhi

Three of them were guests of the former parliamentarian and the fourth person, identified as Tilak Thapa, was his driver.

news Crime

Four people were allegedly kidnapped from the residence of former Telangana Member of Parliament (MP) AP Jithender Reddy in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Tuesday, March 1. Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa told IANS that a complaint was received at the South Avenue police station that four people, staying at flat no 105 South Avenue, were taken away by some unknown persons.

Nalwa said of the four, three were guests of the former parliamentarian, who is now in the BJP, and the fourth person, identified as Tilak Thapa, was his driver. One of the others who was kidnapped was identified as a Telangana activist from Mahabubnagar district, Munnur Ravi. "Upon receipt of this complaint, a case under section 365 (Kidnapping or abduction with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the South Avenue police station," the PRO said, adding that an investigation into the matter is under progress.

Meanwhile, the former Telangana MP also conveyed the information through social media that his personal driver Thapa and social activist Munnur Ravi were kidnapped on Monday night. "I have filed a complaint with the concerned police department. Hoping for quick action and speedy justice," Reddy wrote on Twitter.

He also shared CCTV visuals of the incident, which showed a group of unidentified men forcing a few people into a car, before getting into another car behind them and leaving the area. The ex-MP pointed out that the area where his residence was situated in Delhi saw frequent movement of VIPs. Watch the video below.

Further investigation is underway and the police are ascertaining the identities of the accused involved in the alleged kidnapping.