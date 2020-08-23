Video: Fire in polymer unit warehouse in Telangana, no injuries reported

Seven fire tenders, including two from the Dundigal Airforce Academy, were pressed into service to bring the flames under control.

A major fire broke out at a polymer unit in Bonthapally Industrial area in Telangana on Saturday night. Fire Department officials said. The incident took place at Sangareddy district, which neighbours the capital Hyderabad. No casualty was reported in the incident. As per available information, it is suspected that the fire started in a godown of the unit and the drums containing solvents started exploding one after another and the fire spread rapidly, officials said.

Seven fire tenders, including two from the Dundigal Airforce Academy, were pressed into service to extinguish the flames, a Fire Department official told PTI on Saturday night, adding that the blaze has been brought under control. Thick black smoke emanated from the area.

"The intensity of the fire has been reduced... there is no human loss or injury to anyone. No one was there in the unit at the time of the incident," the official said. The shed collapsed after the drums exploded, the official added.

#Update: District SP says 200 drums of solvents inside the factory. No casualties and no one trapped inside. Four fire tenders at the spot trying to douse flames. Efforts underway. #Telangana #Sangareddy https://t.co/GgcoLBvtXv â€” Paul Oommen (@Paul_Oommen) August 22, 2020

There have been a series of fires reported in the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the last few weeks.

On August 21, a major fire broke out in the Srisailam hydroelectric power plant located on the Telangana side of the border with Andhra Pradesh leaving nine people dead, most of them engineers, and three seriously injured.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday ordered an inquiry by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the accident.

On August 17, a massive fire broke out at a petrol bunk in Ongoleâ€™s Surareddypalem in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh at around 7 pm, when a lorry carrying a load of maize stopped for refuelling at a Bharat petrol bunk.

On August 9, a fire broke out at Hotel Swarna Palace in Vijayawada; which had been leased by a private hospital and converted into a facility for COVID-19 patients who did not require hospitalisation.

It was later found that the COVID-19 Care Centre (CCC) that was set up, had not complied with â€˜anyâ€™ norms that are required to run the same. At least 10 people lost their lives in the incident and the Chief Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.