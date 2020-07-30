Video: Dramatic escape for two as car gets washed away in Andhra's Anantapur

The visuals show the car trying to cross a bridge, only to be swept away by the heavy force of water.

news Danger

In a dramatic scene, a car with two youngsters was washed away in an overflowing rivulet in Andhra Pradesh. The incident took place in the state’s Rajapuram village near Gooty in Anantapur district on Thursday. Visuals showed a car, which was driving behind a bus and was slowly moving forward on a bridge that was constructed on the rivulet.

While the bus manages to cross the bridge, the force of the water makes the car stop and slowly starts pushing it sideways. Even as passersby try to warn the driver, in a few seconds, the car gets pushed aside and falls into the water, before getting swept away.

In a dramatic scene a car with 2 people passing via a bridge washed away in a rivulet/vaagu which was overflowing due to incessant rains in Rajolu of Anantapuram Gutti area, the two were luckily saved by bystanders. #Andhra@NitinBGoode @Paul_Oommen pic.twitter.com/I5Kczf0Ozm July 30, 2020

The two men were identified as Yusuf and Rakesh from Kadapa. The local passersby who immediately swung into action, rescued them from the vehicle which was stuck in the middle of the stream, by forming a human chain.

According to Rakesh, one of the two rescued men, they were driving to the neighbouring Kadapa district in Andhra from Ballari in Karnataka.

Speaking to local reporters after being rescued, Rakesh said, "We were travelling back to Kadapa from Ballari. We were trying to cross a stream right behind a bus. The sudden force of water pushed the car off the road. We were two people. We are safe. We had only clothes in the car. My name is Rakesh and the co-passenger was Yousuf."

Gooty Police have also reached the spot of the accident after learning about the incident. Speaking to TNM, Inspector Rajashekar said, "The car was swept away due to the force of water and both men were rescued safely. Using ropes, we managed to pull the car to the shore.”

Recent rains in the region have filled almost all tanks in and around Gooty, with many water bodies overflowing. Anantapur and Kurnool districts have been witnessing heavy rains for the last few days, which has affected normal life. According to reports, the rain also disrupted traffic on the Gooty-Bellary National Highway earlier this week.

Meanwhile, taking note of the heavy rainfall, officials in both districts have sounded an alert in flood-prone areas.