Video: Congress workers throw bike into Hyderabad lake to protest petrol price hike

Telangana Youth Congress workers raised slogans and demanded that the prices of fuel be brought down.

news Protest

Youth Congress workers in Hyderabad threw a bike into Hussain Sagar lake to protest against rising petrol prices on Friday. The youth congress workers gathered at Tank Bund to take part in the nationwide symbolic protest call given by the Congress party. The protestors demanded a complete rollback of the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices. While protesting, the activists raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and waved the Youth Congress flag.

After more than 15 price hikes in the month of May, petrol and diesel prices saw a hike for the sixth time in the month of June, as they crossed Rs 100 per litre on Friday in some places. This led to the oppositionâ€™s decision to hit the streets, and on June 9, Congress announced that a nationwide â€˜symbolic protestâ€™ will be organised near petrol pumps on June 11, 2021. All state units and frontal groups were urged by the party to stage protests and demand that the price hike be reversed.

Some of the top leaders from the Congress party in Telangana along with the state unit president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, working presidents A Revanth Reddy and Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, and AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan also decided to participate in the various rallies that were organized near petrol bunks across the state of Telangana.

A bike is sacrificed by youth #Congress workers at tank bund in #Hyderabad while protesting against fuel price hike. pic.twitter.com/0ZfMvgB3R6 June 11, 2021

Since the fuel prices had crossed the hundred-rupee mark in numerous states, on June 9, the Congress General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal issued a statement in which he urged the states to organise a â€˜symbolic protestâ€™ demanding a rollback of the hike in fuel prices. In the release, he called for a visible public campaign to be launched against the unregulated rise in fuel prices, to highlight its effects on individuals who are facing an unprecedented economic slowdown, widespread unemployment, wage cutbacks, and job losses.